Man found shot, killed in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) — A man was shot and killed in the Progress Village area in Hillsborough County Friday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 81st Street S. and Ash Avenue around 10:40 to reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

