HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have arrested a man responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place in the 4000 block of Airport Road around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The Plant City Police Department received a call regarding a person lying on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, a man was found with injuries but was later pronounced dead at the scene by fire rescue.

Debris left a the scene of the crash led to the arrest of 27-year-old Miguel Rodriguez.

Officers circulated the area and found a silver vehicle located at the suspect’s home, which was consistent with the car debris left at the scene.

officers checked his South Carolina driver’s license, which revealed it had been suspended.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving on a suspended license involving death. His bond is set at $17,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 813-751-9792.