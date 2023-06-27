TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway.

According to a release, officers responded to the crash scene at about 5:30 a.m.

That is when officers said they found a man lying in the Dale Mabry exit ramp with serious injuries.

First responders took the victim to a hospital for treatment. He was said to be in critical but stable condition.

Although the incident was called a crash, there was no mention of a vehicle in the release.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

