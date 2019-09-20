Man found in bushes with gunshot wounds dies; suspects sought

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot and injured in some bushes near railroad tracks in Tampa.

The unidentified man, who is in his mid-20s, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the railroad tracks on 22nd Street, in an area where transients frequently gather, just south of Fowler Avenue at about 6:43 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police said they found a man in the bushes and that he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The man was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, but passed away.

Police said they will notify the man’s family before releasing his identity.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Police said they are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.

