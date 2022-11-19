PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police.

At around 1:35 a.m., officers learned of multiple shots being heard at the Madison Park Road Apartments.

The Plant City Police Department said officers arrived around three minutes later. They then found the body of an adult man with upper body trauma.

“Detectives responded to investigate and are currently working the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses,” the department said. “Based on initial observations of the scene, this appears to be an isolated incident.”

If you know anything about the homicide, call the Plant City Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 813-757-9200 or Detective Mark Dunnam at 813-707-2233.