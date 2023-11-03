TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man’s death after his body was found near the University of Tampa.

Tampa police said at about 5:46 a.m. Friday, a man was found dead on the 1100 block of Lemon Street, several blocks from the campus.

According to officers, the man died from a gunshot wound.

A university alert said the incident did not appear to be related to UT.

Detectives asked anyone who knows anything about the man’s death to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.