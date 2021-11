TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according a release.

Police say that they were called to 7800 N. 22nd St. over an unconscious person at the location, but upon arrival, they found a dead man with “apparent upper body trauma.”

As of this report, detectives are still at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We will update the article as the situation develops.