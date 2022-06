TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have begun a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Saturday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said that at 12:33 a.m., officers went to North 53rd Street after shots were heard in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a dead man next to a dark-colored pickup truck in a driveway, according to police.

Officers said that during their investigation, they found another vehicle running on the east side of the street, which turned out to be stolen.