PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at a Plant City shopping plaza around 11 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

The Plant City Police Department received a call regarding a man, who did not appear to be breathing, parked in a white minivan in the Plant City Plaza at Park.

Officials do not believe the death was due to foul play.

At this time, police have not released the man’s identity.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Gerald Baker at the police department at 813-757-9200.