TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in an apartment parking lot.

According to police, officers were called at 5:44 p.m. Saturday over a shooting at the River Oaks apartment complex on Woodville Street.

There, they found the body of a man in his 30s inside a parked silver Nissan.

According to detectives, the shooting does not appear to be random. However, no arrests have been made as of this report.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.