Man found dead in Brandon apartment complex parking lot

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Brandon after discovering a man dead in the parking lot.

Deputies responded to Lake Kathy Apartment Complex on Kendall Springs Court around 8:45 p.m. Sunday when someone called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a Hispanic man in his late twenties in the parking lot.

Details surrounding the homicide are still limited, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: