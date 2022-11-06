TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a body that was found early Sunday morning.

The department said officers responded to reports of an unresponsive person at an underpass on West Hillsborough Avenue and North Dale Mabry Highway at around 1:57 a.m.

Police said they found the body of a man in his 30s who appeared to have been shot dead.

Detectives are working to find leads in the investigation. If you have information on the case, call the TPD at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS