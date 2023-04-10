TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police responded to a deadly shooting on North 34th Street early Monday morning.

The Tampa Police Department told 8 On Your Side that officers were dispatched to the area after getting a notification from ShotSpotter, a type of gunshot detection system.

When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, according to police.

As Eagle 8 flew over the scene, several police cars were seen surrounding a taped-off home.

The investigation is still in progress.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.