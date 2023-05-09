TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead in a local neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 9 a.m. Tuesday on the 3700 block of North Tampa Street.

According to police, a man in his 30s was found dead in the area.

The department said the alleged shooter remained at the scene.

At this time, investigators said they do not believe this was a random attack.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.