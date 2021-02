HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was found dead early Tuesday morning after a reported shooting in Dover, authorities said.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found the man’s body after responding to reports of shots fired on Harwell Estates Drive.

Investigators tell News Channel 8 this is was not a random incident, but have not released any further details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.