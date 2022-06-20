TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of firing shots outside an Ybor City restaurant before leading police on a small chase over the weekend.

Police said they were called to 7th & Grove, 1930 East 7th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. A person involved in a fight reportedly pulled out a gun and fired four shots into the air. No one was injured.

When officers arrived, they saw a man drive away from the scene in a careless manner and run a red light. When they tried to stop him, he continued driving for a few blocks, then abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot.

He was eventually apprehended and arrested. Police said they found a firearm in his vehicle.

It’s unclear what charges the man faces at this time.