VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was fatally struck by a car while trying to cross State Road 60 in Valrico on Friday morning.

the Florida Highway Patrol said a 72-year-old Tampa man was trying to cross State Road 60 near Valrico Road around 6:45 a.m. when he was hit by a car.

The man died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.