TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating at a homicide after a man was shot to death at a home in Tampa Tuesday evening.

The Tampa Police Department was called to a home in the 58000 block of North 20th Street just before 10:30 p.m. and found thge man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead a short time later.

“All parties to the incident remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation,” police said in a news release. “At this time, there are no continuing threats to the community. “

Further information was not immediately available.