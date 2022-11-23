TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a 30-year-old Texas man is facing hate crime charges after he verbally assaulted a Black security guard at a bar in South Tampa and fired shots near the business.

On Tuesday, police arrested Dustin McCann on four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and said a hate-crime enhancement was being applied to all the charges.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to reports of shots fired outside the SOHO Saloon, 410 South Howard Avenue.

Witnesses told police a man had been taunting a Black security guard with racial slurs and was escorted off the premises. They saw him get into his vehicle in the parking lot across the street, and as he drove away, he fired multiple gunshots out of his vehicle while yelling “white power,” witnesses said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they were able to identify McCann as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested on Tuesday with the help of police in Arcadia.

“Racist conduct like this has no place in our community, which is why our Tampa Police Officers worked swiftly to find this suspect in less than 24 hours and bring him to justice,” said Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor. “He will now be held accountable for his criminal actions.”