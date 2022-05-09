TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man faces DUI charges for a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway that killed two people early in the morning on April 13.

Tampa police said 33-year-old Joshua Roelofs was estimated to be going 100 miles per hour when he hit the back of a 2005 Kia Sorrento with four people inside at around 3:42 a.m.

The car rolled and all four people in it were ejected, according to police. Two 44-year-old men died at the scene. A 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed the Courtney Campbell Cause way for hours.

Roelofs was arrested over the weekend on two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI serious bodily injury.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.