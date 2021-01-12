Man faces 7 charges, including murder, following crash that killed Hillsborough deputy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man who the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said intentionally rammed into a deputy’s cruiser, killing him, has been charged with murder.

Travis Zachary Gabriel Garrett, 28, is facing seven charges following the pursuit and crash that killed Master Corporal Brian LaVigne.

The sheriff’s office said LaVigne was just one shift away from retirement.

Garrett faces the following charges:

First Degree Felony Murder

DUI Manslaughter

Vehicular Homicide

Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)

Resisting Arrest with Violence (2 counts)

Felony Criminal Mischief

Aggravated Fleeing to Elude

The suspect remains hospitalized, so no booking photo is available yet, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.