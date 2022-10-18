TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly tried to hit a woman with an SUV during an argument, according to a release.

Officers said the incident happened at THERA Face and Body Contouring on South Dale Mabry Highway at around 8 a.m.

The Tampa Police Department said Pavel Alex Terentev, 31, had been arguing with the victim all morning, with the conflict beginning in St. Petersburg before they drove to Tampa.

The woman told officers that Terentev allegedly punched her in the face as she left the SUV to unlock the business.

According to police, Terentev then positioned the SUV in order to hit her with the vehicle.

However, the victim managed to get out of the way, leading Terentev to crash into the business’ front window.

No one was injured by the crash itself, but both the victim and the suspect had injuries from their physical fight, police said.

Terentev was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for attempting to strike the victim, felony criminal mischief, for damage to the building, and battery, and for striking the victim.