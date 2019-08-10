Man drives golf cart into Gibsonton Walmart makes first appearance in front of judge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview man who drove a golf cart through a Gibsonton Walmart entrance and hit several customers made his first appearance in front of a judge Saturday morning.

56-year-old Michael Hudson is currently facing five charges: criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, trespassing, resisting arrest without violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/vehicle and aggravated battery.

His bond was set at $5,500, however, Hudson asked the judge in his appearance to have it reduced to $500 as he is disabled and currently not working. The judge denied the request.

The judge also said Hudson can be released and must stay away from the Gibsonton Walmart. Additionally, he cannot possess any firearms or weapons.

The Walmart Hudson drove through was the same store a man threatened to shoot up on Aug. 4.

