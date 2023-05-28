TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was taken to the hospital after another person doused him with gasoline and set him on fire at a gas station in Tampa Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Mobile gas station on Bearss Avenue and 22nd Street around 4:35 p.m. for an altercation between two people.

Deputies said the altercation escalated, leading to one of the individuals dousing the man with gasoline before lighting him on fire.

HCSO said the man was taken to Tampa General Hospital for his injuries. However, at this time, authorities do not know the extent of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said one person is in custody. No charges have been filed as the investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.