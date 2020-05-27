1  of  2
Breaking News
LIVE UPDATES: NASA, SpaceX aiming for historic crewed launch from Kennedy Space Center Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Man dies in car fire at Lutz shopping plaza

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in a car fire in a Hillsborough County shopping plaza Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire on the side of a Khols and Publix shopping center on Van Dyke Road around noon.

Witnesses told detectives they saw the flames and tried to rescue the man, but were unsuccessful.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to extinguish the fire.

A death investigation will be conducted by the sheriff’s office, which will start with an autopsy by the medical examiners office. The sheriff’s office said the autopsy could take some time due to the severity of the burns.

“We applaud the bystanders who tried to rescue this man from the burning vehicle,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Unfortunately, the intensity of the flames made it impossible. Our deputies are working to find out what caused the fire and the nature of this man’s death. We ask anyone who saw or heard something to please give us a call at (813) 247-8200.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss