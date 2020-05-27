Man dies in car fire at Lutz shopping plaza

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed in a car fire in a Hillsborough County shopping plaza Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire on the side of a Khols and Publix shopping center on Van Dyke Road around noon.

Witnesses told detectives they saw the flames and tried to rescue the man, but were unsuccessful.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to extinguish the fire.

A death investigation will be conducted by the sheriff’s office, which will start with an autopsy by the medical examiners office. The sheriff’s office said the autopsy could take some time due to the severity of the burns.

“We applaud the bystanders who tried to rescue this man from the burning vehicle,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Unfortunately, the intensity of the flames made it impossible. Our deputies are working to find out what caused the fire and the nature of this man’s death. We ask anyone who saw or heard something to please give us a call at (813) 247-8200.”

LATEST STORIES: