Man dies at hospital after shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Tampa are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning and left one man dead.

According to police, officers heard gunshots near East Columbus Drive and North 24th Street around 2 a.m. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers immediately started to provide first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue got to the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say it’s early in the investigation but they do not believe this was a random act. Officers did not release any information on what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Detectives are working to develop leads in the case and ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.