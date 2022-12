HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.

The crash happened on U.S. 41 and Crystal Lake Road around 5:55 p.m.

Troopers said an 18-year-old driver was traveling southbound in the center lane of U.S. 41 when a 64-year-old man from Lutz walked into the road. The driver then hit the man.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 64-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.