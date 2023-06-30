TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Thursday night after being shot by Tampa police during an attempted traffic stop in which the passenger got out of a car and shot at officers, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police were initially called to the 3700 block of Busch Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Thursday night for reports that a person was firing shots from a Kia Soul in the parking lot of Allusions Bar & Lounge, according to police.

Officers noticed the vehicle driving south down North 40th Street and attempted a traffic stop near East 32nd Avenue. The passenger got out of the car and began shooting at the officers, according to police.

Two or three bullets went through the windshield of the police cruiser. The officers returned fire and hit the passenger, who then got back in the car before the driver took off.

Photo shows damage to police officer vehicle after a suspect fired shots (Courtesy: Tampa Police Department)

Down the road, the car stopped and the driver, a 37-year-old woman, got out and was arrested, according to police. The driver’s charges were not immediately released.

About five minutes later, officers approached the vehicle to find the passenger dead. Neither officer was injured, according to police.

“This could’ve gone wrong. Thirteen years ago yesterday we had two officers who got killed during a traffic stop,” Tampa Police Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson said. “Our officers tonight, this morning, are very fortunate the way this ended. They did an outstanding job.”

Both officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and Tampa police are investigating the initial shooting on Busch Boulevard.