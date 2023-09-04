TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after a shooting outside a gentlemen’s club early Monday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it received several calls around 3:40 a.m. after shots were fired in the parking lot at the Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club.

Deputies said a 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

HCSO’s Carolina Montelongo said the club was closed when the shooting happened and no one was at the club when deputies arrived.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses to see if they caught anything on video.

“There is never an excuse to turn a situation violent like this,” Montelongo said.

No other details were immediately available.