HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after he was shot at a Riverview Wawa Wednesday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the Wawa at the corner of US Hwy 301 and Gibsonton Drive around 8:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

When HCSO deputies and the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to a hospital and later died.

“I am upset with the lack of regard shown for human life in this case,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are committed to bringing this suspect to justice.”

Deputies said the suspects drove away after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

