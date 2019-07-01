Man dies after reported shooting in Plant City

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 41-year-old man has died after a shooting in Plant City overnight, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics responded to reports of shots fired in the 5000 block of Joe King Road shortly before midnight and found the man deceased.

“We didn’t see any signs that it may have been a home invasion, yet, so they’re working to find out if this guy had any enemies. What exactly led someone to his home to kill him… ” HCSO Spokesperson Crystal Clark said.

“The case is currently being worked as a homicide investigation we are looking for anywhere from one to three suspects they may have left on foot,” said Major Frank Losat.

Those with information are being asked to call the sheriff’s office.