TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a “disturbance” in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the disturbance on Nordica Street around 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with upper body trauma.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers said a person of interest was detained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The Tampa Police Department Homicide unit is investigating the incident.