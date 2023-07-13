PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after he was shot on a Plant City street, police said.

The Plant City Police Department said it received a 911 call about a man being shot near the 1300 block of West Washington Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a man with upper body trauma.

The man was given first aid but died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sergeant Baker of the Plant City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 813-757-9200.

The incident remains under investigation.