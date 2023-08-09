TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after he was shot on a North Tampa street on Tuesday evening.

Tampa police said they responded to the intersection of North 10th Street and East Fairbanks Street after a man was reportedly shot.

Officers found the man lying in the roadway with “upper body trauma.” The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are looking to identify two suspects and their vehicle, which is believed to be an older four-door white sedan with damage to the rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS(8477).