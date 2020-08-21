A man died Friday morning after police say he was shot in the head on East Alabama Street in Plant City.
The shooting happened near Bethune Drive around 2 a.m.
Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators said they found several shell casings on the roadway.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump says he wants to use ‘sheriffs’ as poll watchers on Election Day
- Man dies after being shot in the head in Plant City, police say
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 expected to become Laura, Marco
- Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Wesley Chapel boy
- Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco boy, 14