Man dies after being shot in the head in Plant City, police say

Hillsborough County

A man died Friday morning after police say he was shot in the head on East Alabama Street in Plant City.

The shooting happened near Bethune Drive around 2 a.m.

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they found several shell casings on the roadway.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

