TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Deputies say the shooting occurred at The Palms at Ashely Oaks just before 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Advent Health where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses. This is an ongoing and active investigation.