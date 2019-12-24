1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Plant City police say an officer was involved in a shooting that left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

Police said someone called 911 shortly before 2 a.m. to report that a person may have shot himself at the Cynthia Garden Apartments.

Police arrived at the scene to find the individual standing near a vehicle with a gun. He refused to identify what he was holding and started backing away from officers, police said.

Several moments passed, and he finally said it was a firearm, so one of the officers drew their weapon and ordered him to drop it.

According to police, the person refused to comply, and put a gun to his chest and fired a single round.

“While placing the gun to his chest, the subject was in very close proximity to another officer also on scene as backup. Fearing for the personal safety of the backup officer, the primary officer fired two rounds from his service weapon at the subject,” police said in a press release.

Paramedics arrived and administered first aid, but he died at the scene “from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

It’s still unclear whether he was hit by any of the officer’s bullets. His name is being withheld pending notification of kin.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said the officer was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol for police-involved shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Office of the State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit are both investigating the incident.

