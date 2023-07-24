TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died Monday night after being hit by a car on the Veteran’s Expressway, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police were called for a report of a man in the roadway near the Memorial Highway exit, who they’d determined was hit and killed.

Outside lanes of the roadway were closed for the investigation as of 11 p.m. Driver’s were encouraged to find alternate routes.

No other details were immediately available.

