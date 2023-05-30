TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old Tampa man faces several charges after he allegedly crashed into a Tampa day school and fled before authorities could arrive.

Police said 25-year-old Alex Michael Rodriguez was driving toward the intersection of Estrella Street and Henderson Boulevard Monday when he lost control and crashed into the side of Seaborn Day School.

Seaborn Day School (WFLA)

Rodriguez then fled on foot but was arrested shortly after, police said.

“Nobody suffered injuries, thankfully,” the Tampa Police Department said.

Rodriguez faces several charges including DUI and felon in possession of a firearm.