Man claims to be Hillsborough deputy, rams woman’s vehicle for ‘driving reckless’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested on Sunday after crashing into a woman’s vehicle and claiming to be a Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy.

According to an arrest report, Krishna Aravinthan, 26, claimed to be a law enforcement officer to the victim and tried to stop her as she was driving.

Aravinthan allegedly rammed the victim’s moving vehicle with his own.

He reportedly claimed to be a Hillsborough County deputy multiple times and said he rammed her vehicle to try and “stop her crime of driving reckless,” according to the report.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed nobody by the name of “Krishna Aravinthan” is employed by the agency.

Aravinthan is charged with falsely personating an officer.