Man charged with murder in Tampa boarding house shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a Temple Terrace man Monday in connection with the shooting of a boarding house owner Saturday morning.

Police said Rhine Dunbar allegedly shot the victim in the upper torso in the rear part of the 46th Street home. When officers arrived around 4:17 a.m., they found the victim conscious while bleeding in the home’s driveway, a report said.

First responders took the victim to Tampa General Hospital where he later died, according to Tampa police.

Investigators said they found Dunbar at a home in Temple Terrace. A woman opened the door to officers and told them Dunbar was inside.

Officers took the suspect into custody without any problems. He now faces one charge for second-degree murder.

