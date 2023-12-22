Related Video: Polk County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 5 million people in Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies arrested and charged the man responsible for two deaths as a result of a fentanyl overdose, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 12, 2023, deputies found a 33-year-old man unresponsive near the 2000 block of East 131st Avenue in Tampa. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Detectives discovered text messages between the victim and 40-year-old Richard Thorpe, where the victim asked Thorpe how he felt after taking drugs they took together. Based on these messages, deputies checked Thorpe’s home where they found a 28-year-old man dead.

In a search of both locations, officials found small bags containing fentanyl. They also located the victims’ phones and found a narcotics deal had been arranged just hours prior with Thorpe.

Months into the investigation, detectives found that the two victims intended to purchase cocaine from Thorpe, but received fentanyl instead, and died as a result.

Thorpe was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder which resulted from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

“In the wake of a harrowing months-long investigation, our dedicated detectives found the truth, that these individuals unknowingly fell victim to fentanyl, a lethal drug that robbed them of their futures,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Through tireless efforts, teamHCSO, exposed the criminal behind this devastating tragedy. I commend our deputies for their commitment to justice and for bringing closure to these grieving families.”