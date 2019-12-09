Man charged with murder after body found behind mobile home in Gibsonton

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested in the death of a person found buried behind a mobile home in Gibsonton.

Deputies made the discovery outside of a home in the 10000 block of East Bay Road, near New East Bay Road on Nov 29.

The sheriff’s office arrested 32-year-old Edgar Martinez in connection to the homicide.

Detectives were able to build probable cause to charge Martinez with the homicide after he was charged on Dec. 6 for tampering with evidence in connection to the investigation.

Martinez is charged with first-degree murder. This is still an active investigation, and no other details have been released at this time.