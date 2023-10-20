TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was charged with manslaughter Thursday after a woman was found dead in a Tampa home over the weekend.

Tampa police said they were called to the 3300 block of East Frierson Avenue around 9:37 a.m. Sunday after a woman in her 30s was found dead. Investigators said the victim’s children asked an acquaintance for help and called 911.

During the investigation, officers said they found that the suspect, 43-year-old Freddie Adams, Jr., had been arrested just a few days before for a domestic battery incident against the woman and was in the Falkenburg Jail.

Police said the domestic violence incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. They said the victim suffered “obvious facial injuries, including a laceration.”

On the night of the incident, police said the victim told Tampa Fire Rescue that she didn’t want to go to the hospital for a medical evaluation. On Sunday morning, she was found dead.

The medical examiner determined the woman’s death was caused by a blunt impact to the head and injuries she suffered in the Friday incident.

Tampa police said Adams was arrested on Friday after they found him down the street from the home. He was taken into custody and charged with battery. On Thursday, Tampa police upgraded his charges to manslaughter. He remains in the Falkenburg Jail.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, Tampa police officers said to call them at 813-231-6130. If you are being abused and in need of immediate assistance, call 911.