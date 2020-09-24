LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Man charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting man installing I-4 roadway marker

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man is behind bars after the Florida Highway Patrol says he hit a man on I-4, throwing him off the overpass and onto State Road 574, killing him.

Troopers say Victor Melchionne, 55 was driving westbound in the center lane of I-4 when a 62-year-old man stopped his car and was walking to the outside shoulder to install the roadway marker sign.

Melchionne did not stay in the lane and hit the man propelling him off overpass and fell onto SR-574.

Melchionne has been charged with DUI manslaughter and is currently being held in Hillsborough County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss