Man charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting man installing I-4 roadway marker

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa man is behind bars after the Florida Highway Patrol says he hit a man on I-4, throwing him off the overpass and onto State Road 574, killing him.

Troopers say Victor Melchionne, 55 was driving westbound in the center lane of I-4 when a 62-year-old man stopped his car and was walking to the outside shoulder to install the roadway marker sign.

Melchionne did not stay in the lane and hit the man propelling him off overpass and fell onto SR-574.

Melchionne has been charged with DUI manslaughter and is currently being held in Hillsborough County Jail on no bond.