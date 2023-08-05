TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa International Airport identified the man who caused an evacuation of Airside F after getting caught with a gun.

According to a Saturday release, the man was Abraham Othman Yacoub, 25.

Yacoub has been accused of bringing a firearm in his carry-on luggage.

After security officials found the gun, Tampa International Airport police cleared and swept Airside F to ensure that there was no threat to the public. About 12 arriving and departing flights were delayed due to the incident, but no flights were canceled.

“Ensuring safety is our number one job, and that’s what occurred tonight,” TPA Executive Vice President of Operations John Tiliacos said. “We are thankful for the actions of our officers and our TSA partners, who quickly contained the situation and helped operations resume safely as fast as possible.”

Operations were said to be normal Saturday morning.

Officials said Yacoub was charged with tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm into an unauthorized/prohibited area. The investigation is still in progress.