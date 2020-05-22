Man charged in fatal shooting that killed woman, unborn child

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a man accused of murdering a woman and her unborn child.

According to police, Jerry Lee, 45, shot and killed the mother of his child Zakiera Grandberry, 22 on May 5.

Lee was arrested for unrelated outstanding warrants including tampering with an electronic monitoring device and three counts of violation of probation on May 6.

During their investigation, detectives were able to link Lee to the murder of Grandberry due to evidence of Lee placing a GPS tracker on Zakiera’s car prior to her murder along with witnesses who were able to identify Lee from video surveillance in the area the night of shooting.

Lee has been charged with first degree murder, killing of an unborn child, shooting into a vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.