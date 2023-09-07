HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Tampa-area gentleman’s club, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Alfonso Howard, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, according to deputies.

Howard was one of the people allegedly involved in a deadly shooting Monday in the parking lot of Playhouse Gentleman’s Club, according to the sheriff’s office. A 33-year-old man who was found shot was taken to a hospital where he died.

“The dedication and relentless pursuit of justice displayed by our detectives in tracking down those involved in this heinous homicide is nothing short of remarkable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.