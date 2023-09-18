PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run Friday involving a bicyclist, according to the Plant City Police Department.

Officials say the biker was traveling westbound on Jim Johnson Road near Jap Tucker Road when they were hit from behind by a vehicle.

Investigators got surveillance video of the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, and located a vehicle with damage consistent with the crash, according to police.

The vehicle was found in a parking lot, and the driver, identified as Thomas A. Barnard, 39, of Mulberry, reportedly admitted to driving the vehicle at the date and time of the crash, police said.

Barnard was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to police.

Plant City Chief of Police James Bradford offered his thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family.