Man charged in 2 separate murders of Tampa women, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police announced first-degree murder charges for a 40-year-old Tampa man in the deaths of two separate women from 2021.

Police said Damien Marshall was named as a person of interest in both homicides using surveillance, DNA and other techniques. He was originally arrested on Nov. 16 on failure to register as a sex offender, which he is still in jail for. The murder charges were added following an investigation.

The first victim, identified as Linda Harris, was found dead by construction workers in a home set for demolition on E. Sligh Avenue on Sept. 27. She suffered from upper-body trauma and her death was eventually ruled a homicide.

Linda Harris (Photo courtesy of Tampa Police)

“Jenny” (Photo courtesy of Tampa Police)

The next victim, a 25-year-old homeless woman identified as just “Jenny”, was found by police on Nov. 2 after they were called to the area of 9th St. and Fairbanks Ave. in Sulfur Springs.

The investigations in both cases is ongoing.